Summer temperatures to finish up the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let’s make it five 80 degree days this May and we still have half the month to enjoy. That is likely the case by the afternoon as highs are expected to again reach the lower 80s in Portland. A forecast that continues to feel more like summer around here. There is one exception, and that is again the Oregon coast. Temperatures are going to be around 20 degrees cooler from Astoria to Portland. It almost feels like a summer day where you have to drive out to the coast to stay cool, but that is when Portland reaches the 90s and triple-digits later in the summer. For now, expect highs to hit around 82 on Sunday. Most should reach the lower 80s. The Dalles closer to 90 degrees today. Temperatures in the 60s for Government Camp, with sunshine coming down. Snow will be melting, eventually allowing for some of the higher terrain hikes to be able to open. For now, hiking around the Gorge should be fairly comfortable. Temperatures in the lower 80s around Hood River this afternoon with a west to northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 20.

If you’ve done any work around the place that requires dry weather, you still have a few more days before the pattern shift arrives. Right now, plenty of warm air around the region. Temperatures up in Montana in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Cooler air moving our way by midweek, which comes from the northwest. You can see the transition to cooler temperatures if you look to the left edge of the graphic below. Where the colors go from orange to blue, is that transition to cooler weather. It will be a sunny and bright Sunday, so prepare for that if you’ll be exposed to the sky. Grab your hat and make sure you have that water.

No water falling from the sky today. Rain will stay far away from us, like most of the spring. The futurecast tomorrow afternoon and evening does paint some clouds for the Oregon coast. There may be some clouds that find a way to areas of Washington, but they should stay away from Oregon. You may notice some thin clouds in the distance, especially looking west. Those clouds thicken up quickly at the coast and you will find less sunshine and cooler temperatures. Temperatures still warm at 6 p.m., but they will drop to the 60s into the late hours. A pleasant night for checking out the stars.

The rain chance increases through the week, but it isn’t going to be a spring wash out. We are hopeful for some passing showers by Wednesday. Right now the month of May has only brought in 0.07 inches. We are on track for a potential record low month unless we can change things up the second half of the month. No need for a rain jacket today or tomorrow. We will keep an eye out for you on Tuesday as conditions start to reshape.