PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late summer warming trend will work its way back into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will climb nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Another round of patchy fog will reduce visibility for some along the Willamette Valley on Wednesday morning. The morning fog will transition to cloudy skies by the mid-morning hours. A few breaks in the clouds will allow a bit of sunshine to push temperatures into the mid-70s.

The abnormally warm temperatures will take Portland well into the week’s end. That’s due to a strong high-pressure system helping dry out the western half of the country.

Skies will begin to cloud up once more by Saturday. The chance for rain also begins to increase on Sunday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s most accurate forecast with a look at the warmer weather expected through the end of the week

The next system to bring rain to western Oregon and Washington will drop temperatures from above to below normal conditions next week. Afternoon highs will likely struggle to make it out of the 50s.