Summer will be in full force this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our first full week of summer is going to definitely feel like it as temperatures hover a good 10 to 15 degrees above average for most of the week. The heat starts building on Monday and will hit a peak on Tuesday with highs around 90 degrees. Expect above average temperatures for all on Monday. We may even have a few 90 degree temperatures for the east side of the Gorge by the late afternoon. A mostly clear start to the day with potentially a few clouds developing, but most likely it’ll be a bright day with a lack of clouds.

If you’re thinking about hitting the coast, temperatures near 70 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Those of your in Madras or Pendleton (communities in between) will top off in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. As always, be weary of the UV and take breaks if you’re going to be out doing work. The weather pattern keeps the ridge all week before a more zonal flow by the weekend, which should allow for temperatures to fall back to average in the mid 70s by Saturday.

If you’re looking for a day that may be a bit “cooler”, that is going to be on Wednesday. You may have to water the yard or take some time to find some shade this week. We aren’t in the thick of summer just yet, but this is definitely a start. We also haven’t had a full week of dry weather this June. This may be the first time this June that we have at least 5 days of no rain. We will have to watch for a drop or two on Wednesday, but it is likely we skip out on the moisture this week.

It should be a nice week to catch a bright morning sunrise or a calm evening sunset!