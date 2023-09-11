PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Record-breaking heat is possible this week as a late-season heat wave returns to the Pacific Northwest. Highs in the 90s are infrequent this late in the summer, but afternoon temperatures are expected to sit nearly 15 to 20 degrees above normal on Friday. This could be Portland’s last bite of summer before fall begins.

Summer heat begins to build over Portland by the end of the week

The official start of astronomical fall begins on Saturday, September 23. That’s where Portland’s average daytime high falls to 75 degrees. Near record-breaking heat is likely as temperatures warm into the 90s a week before the equinox.

Near record-breaking heat possible in Portland Friday, September 15, 2023

Portland typically sees the end of the 90-plus-degree heat by the first week of September. On average, the normal final 90-degree temperature is observed on September 5 at Portland International Airport. The outlier for the latest 90-plus-degree day was a month later than the average, on October 5, 1980.

Portland’s average last 90-degree days could go as late as October

So, this latest round of 90-degree heat this week will just be another tally to an already hot summer season in the Pacific Northwest.

Number of hot summer days in Portland as of September 11, 2023

Portland’s seen its fair share of 90-degree days this year, amounting to a total of 20 days in the 90s. That is just the surface of the extreme heat observed during the summer of 2023. Portland managed to climb into the triple-digit territory a total of four times in August.

August 2023 is now Portland’s warmest-ever recorded monthly average.

The summer of 2023 is now Portland’s warmest August on record

On average, Portland should see an average daytime high of 77 degrees in September.

September begins Portland’s cooling trend into the fall season

By the end of the month, afternoon highs should only be sitting in the low 70s. So, this mid-September blast of heat might be the last of the summer season this year.