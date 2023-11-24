PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a cool start along with some areas of frost, plenty of sunshine returns Friday from the Oregon coast to the Cascades.

A ridge of high pressure is firmly in place over the Pacific Northwest holding off all rain systems for the next week. Expect daytime highs in the 50s along the coast and in the Willamette Valley and upper 40s in the mountains.

November is going to end on a dry note, with lots of sunshine during the day and cool overnights.

The east wind will pick up through the Columbia River Gorge again over the weekend, ushering in more cool/dry air. Overnight lows should remain around freezing in the valley through the weekend.

The next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late next week. This is rare by November standards, but not unheard of. This is typical of an El Nino pattern.

Friday would be a good day to get outside and get those leaves raked up, then watch a little high school and college football and relax.