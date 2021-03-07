Sun, shower rollercoaster to wrap up weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s just about that time of year where the spring rollercoaster is going to kick in and we are going to have some ups and downs with the weather. March is one of those months where the temperatures can soar or crash quickly. From time to time, we even end up with snow in March (not in the forecast.) Sunday will be more of your typical March day where we will have both some scattered showers but also a nice sun break. That means you may catch a rainbow or two tomorrow. Temperatures are going to be below average, but they should get very close to 50 degrees if not above by the afternoon. It should hover around the 40s the Oregon coast and areas of the Gorge.

The most active time of the day will likely be in the morning, but the redevelopment for showers in the second part of the day is possible. Especially for folks to the north and out toward the northwest Oregon coast. Once that moisture moves to the Cascades, it will give a burst of snow to the mountains, bringing an inch or two to the ski resorts. If you slide over to the futurecast for the evening hour, you can see a large window of sunshine for the southern Willamette Valley.

How much rain are we likely looking at tomorrow? The forecast is likely going to come out to around .10 inches but the totals will be higher for the Oregon coast and through the coast range. A quick half inch for areas like Tillamook for Astoria with very little rain making it beyond the barrier of the Cascades tomorrow. We haven’t had a whole lot of rain in Portland so far this month, with no major rain events beyond this.

Notice that the rain chance falls through the week and by the time Wednesday comes around, we should be completely free of any risk. I won’t rule out a passing shower Monday or Tuesday, but it just doesn’t appear to be very wet next week. If you can’t tell, the come and go nature of Spring isn’t quite here, but we aren’t really experiencing the rain of winter either.

IS IT TIME FOR THUNDERSTORMS?

The end of the winter and start of spring can definitely be a busy time for thunderstorms in the Pacific Northwest. The cold pool of air that moves in with the heat from the increasing sun can cause a few moments here or there. Tomorrow there is a threat for a few thunderstorms for the coast. This will mainly be in the form of heavy rain or small hail. This may carry over to areas of the Willamette Valley too, although not as likely.