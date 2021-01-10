Sunday: A few sneaker waves, aggressive surf before rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’re getting all of the rain out of the way early today, leaving most of the day dry. A frontal boundary pushed through overnight, leaving a few spotty showers Sunday morning. If you don’t plan on starting your morning outside, you likely won’t have to worry about the rain at all.

Now there may be a few showers hanging around the foothills of the Cascades, both in Washington and Oregon. I would be most prepared up in areas of Clack and Cowlitz counties. That is out of here quickly and by the time we get to lunch, most should be dry but cloudy.

Let me show you the cloudcast for the morning so you have an idea of what you’ll be dealing with. There is a small possibility for a sun break or two, but I would count on clouds for most of the day. Behind the disturbance, we will have a limited amount of moisture, but enough to keep us cloudy.

There is some potential for some sunshine in central and eastern Oregon later in the day. If you find some sunshine, enjoy it, because we are gearing up for a cloudy and wet Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.





Rain totals on Sunday may push .10 to .25 inches by the time we start the morning. That means the morning may be pretty damp from that front that passes by, especially the Oregon coast. I don’t anticipate the totals to be much higher than this, I believe the weather model is doing a good job handling this system.

A reminder for those of you that were thinking about taking a weekend day out at the coast, be prepared for some high surf tomorrow. There is a High Surf Warning Sunday morning through Sunday evening (6 p.m.). This is when there may be a few sneaker waves and some aggressive surf. Be careful if you plan on going for a peaceful walk out there.

Lastly, let’s talk about the temperatures real quick because it has been pretty mild this January. No different to wrap up the weekend, with a lot of locations near 50 degrees, or close. I have Portland around 48-50 degrees Sunday and it is likely that most follow that. The weather model has temperatures warmer to the south for areas of Salem and Corvallis. Lower 50s for the coast and mid 40s for central Oregon. A push for winter temperatures has yet to show up on our weather 5 to 7 day forecast.