Sunday brings in cold rain and pockets of snow around the area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are finishing the weekend a lot different than the way we started, with cold rain and possible snow. We had plenty of sunshine and blue sky on Saturday. That isn’t going to be the case today. Starting the morning with rain and if you’re closer to 1,000 feet, there is a chance for snow. Rain will be here by the early morning hours, starting for the coast and sliding east through the day. The heaviest of the rain will be during the morning through mid-day. Falling off as we get in the evening and night hours.

SNOW?

Most of us should just see rain today. There is a chance for snow and there may be snow by the time you read this weather story. Where is the greatest threat for snow? It is going to be above 700′ feet in the hills. This is of higher concern in southwest Washington for Cowlitz and Clark counties. The morning may even bring some snow down to the surface for those around Longview or Castle Rock. If you in the central Willamette Valley, this is likely just going to be a cold rain event for you. If you are one of those who live in the higher elevations, be prepared for some snow! This is going to be a wet snow with higher moisture content.

I do not anticipate snow for downtown Portland or surrounding neighborhoods if you are below 700 feet. I think this will be more for 1,000 feet, where there may be a few inches of snow. Snow levels well below the passes, expect snow up on the mountain if you are traveling. The ski resorts are expecting 5 plus inches of snow.

Below is a slideshow of the snow total forecast for tomorrow morning and early afternoon. The snow mainly will be for the higher elevations around the Willamette Valley. This is going to be one of those events that is likely going to be cold rain around Portland and points south. We haven’t had many chances for low elevation snow, so be careful if you’re planning on doing some travel through some of the areas that are higher in elevation.

This graphic is subject to change in the morning, but this is the Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday morning. It is schedule to expire at noon. Again, this is for folks that are at 700 feet and above. Although we have that purple segment over Portland, it will be for the higher elevations around the area.

The hour by hour graphic below keeps a wintry mix through Clark and Cowlitz counties early tomorrow morning. Lower elevations in the Gorge should stay warm enough for a cold rain. I would go with somewhere around 500′ for snow there, with some locations seeing snow even a little lower. Not a lot of moisture will hold over to central Oregon, light snow is possible for most. The weekend should finish cold and wet.