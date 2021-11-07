Sunday brings in more rain, storms for much of Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A round of thunderstorms poured over the metro area earlier this weekend. We are expecting a second round Sunday. You should be waking up to wet ground with scattered showers in the vicinity.

We can call it a dry start east of the mountains, with light snow or no precipitation for the mountains in the morning hours. Cold air will keep the showers coming in Sunday for the Oregon coast, too. If you’re going out in the morning for breakfast, or to do some shopping, you will want the rain jacket. I can’t rule out broken clouds in the southern valley, too. There will likely be some blue sky between the stormy clouds on Sunday.

That moisture will eventually reach the mountains again, bringing in more mountain snow. We can expect wet and snowy conditions for the passes. There will eventually be some dry time, but that will arrive on Monday.

Rain totals will range from a quarter of an inch to a half-an-inch on Sunday. The type of storms that move through may produce downpours. Just like Saturday, a round of hail and a flash of lightning can’t be ruled out.

If you cycle through the graphics below, you can see how the Futurecast spreads the showers out through the day. It will be tough to break out of the 40s. Below average temperatures hold for the end of the weekend. Warmer for Hermiston and folks out near Pendleton. Do not expect much moisture moving to your side of the state.