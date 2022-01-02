Sunday in Oregon brings rain and strong, gusty winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Our first weekend of 2022 has started dry but it will end wet and breezy.

We are anticipating a strong cold front to move through, increasing the wind speed from the coast through the valley. We should start the day with clouds and spotty showers out to the coast. The morning hours around Portland are likely to be dry.

We may start having isolated showers develop by late morning, but it won’t be much more than a brief and light shower. Those will become more frequent through the day before turning into a steady and heavy rain as the cold front sweeps through Sunday night.

I wouldn’t expect a lot of sunshine on Sunday, although a few broken clouds are possible in the early hours. Mostly cloudy for the day before turning wet and windy shortly after dinnertime.

You can cycle through the graphics below to get more of a visual representation of the forecast. A wind advisory is in place from 2 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. on Monday morning. This extends from Vancouver south to Eugene. The strongest wind is expected in the afternoon and late Sunday night. This will be a southerly wind, which will warm us up, too. Wind gusting to the 30 to 40 mph range, with a strong sustained wind.

I’m not expecting any storms, but we may have a few develop for the Oregon coast by afternoon.

There is small support for hail to develop in some of the showers that develop Sunday. You should be able to hear the wind and rain by the 9 p.m. hour, extending until midnight or shortly after.

Rain totals will be more impressive for the coast. Weather models are projecting up to an inch of rain for the Oregon coast. We are going to have some hefty showers around Portland by night, which means we should finish the day with at least a quarter of an inch. This will carry over into Monday, making the 24-hour rain total by Monday night more impressive.