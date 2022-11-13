PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is really starting to feel a bit more like late fall these days. Expect a crisp fall morning Sunday, with patchy fog in some areas. That will mainly be the central and southern Willamette Valley. You may just need to take some time if you have to do any travel early in the day.

Portland is now trending back towards dry and breezy conditions for the next few days. Sunday will not be as windy as what will arrive Monday and Tuesday. However, the first step is building high pressure. That will happen Sunday! High pressure builds to the north in the Vancouver Island area. This will turn an offshore wind with some intensity late tonight into Monday morning.

There will be clouds that pass by as a weak disturbance does develop off the Oregon coast. This will mainly impact areas of the Oregon coast and communities in southern Oregon. It remains cold for central Oregon, highs reaching the lower 40s.

Swipe through the graphics below to get a good idea of the forecast in your area!

