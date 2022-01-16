Sunday in Oregon: Fog early, then sunglasses later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another round of fog is expected Sunday morning, with some areas really dealing with dense fog. It is likely that most locations in the Willamette Valley start the morning with the gray screen. Fog will slowly dissipate through the morning, leaving behind a sunny sky like Saturday.

Unfortunately, this may not happen for all. Some of the wind sheltered areas may still have fog into Sunday afternoon. The fog may limit visibility to 1/4 mile or less. If you have to do any travel in the morning, be wary of the fog.

The fog will inhibit the daytime temperatures, keeping your high in the lower 40s. The fog is because of the temperature inversion that is in place because of the resting high pressure over the region. You can expect a blue sky and average or above-average temperatures higher up on the mountain.

Weather models project the fog to be out of the whole valley by early Sunday afternoon, but there may still be some lingering fog around the eastern Gorge.

No rain to speak of in the forecast on Sunday. We will have a weak system move in on Tuesday, so we have plenty of time to get out and about without a rain jacket. This will be the second weekend in a row that we have avoided any rain.

You can cycle through the graphics below to get an idea of the visibility forecast and the Futurecast projection for Sunday afternoon. If you check out the recent sky cover graphic, you will notice a few days where it has been at 60% or below. We should expect a similar look to the sky cover this weekend. It’s nice to have some sunshine in the month of January, because it can be a dreary month at times.

Weather alerts: