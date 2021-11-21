Sunday in Oregon: Frost and fog early, sun later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sundays are made for relaxing but if you’re planning on heading out, bundle up in the morning.

We start our Sunday with morning lows in the mid-30s, with areas of fog and frost and expecting fog in the central and southern valley, which you can see on the visibility forecast below. Some spots will have frost in the morning, too, which means you may have to chip it off the car before running to the store.

Temperatures nearing the lower 40s by 10 a.m. with highs finally pushing to the lower 50s by the afternoon. What is even more exciting about the forecast this Sunday is it will be another sunny and dry day. Get out there for a walk and don’t forget to stop in the sunshine for a bit. An open sky and a light southerly wind, temperatures top in the mid to upper 50s around Madras and Bend. It will be a nice day for central Oregon.

High pressure will hold for the rest of the weekend. This is the force that is going to keep the rain and clouds away on Sunday. It’s also the cause for the cold morning and fog development in the morning hours.

The barrier from the rain should hold until Monday night. That is when our next disturbance comes barreling into the Pacific Northwest (PNW). If you’re thinking of getting out and about on Sunday, it is a good day to do it. We will be in and out of the rain for the work week.

For those of you that have tickets for the Timbers match Sunday afternoon, you can expect a dry November game. You may even catch a nice sunset over the west edge of the stadium this evening. The sunset is at 4:34 p.m., which is coming with a few clouds. Temperatures start to drop into the mid or lower 40s by Sunday night.

Prepping for another cold morning on Monday. December is 10 days away.