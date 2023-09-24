PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pause in the rain Sunday morning is short-lived as more widespread and persistent rain returns to the Pacific Northwest by Sunday afternoon.

Cloudy skies will remain over western Oregon and Washington Sunday morning as some of the strongest seasonal rains in months return to the region. The morning cloud coverage and afternoon rain will keep temperatures mild. Highs will only make it into the mid- to upper-60s Sunday afternoon and evening. That puts Portland nearly 10 degrees cooler than normal for the final week of September.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cooler and wetter weather forecast for Sunday, September 24, 2023

Rain accumulation will really start to increase later in the day. Showers will start falling over the Portland area around noon and will continue into the start of next week. Some thunderstorm activity is possible farther to the west late Sunday night. The best chance to hear thunder or see lightning Sunday night is along the coast and over the coast range.

Sunday’s rain timeline and accumulation for western Oregon and Washington

That thunderstorm potential remains through Tuesday for much of western Oregon and Washington. No severe weather is expected, but a bolt of lightning and a rumble of thunder is possible for some next week.

Oregon and Washington’s increased chance to see thunderstorm activity Monday, September 25, 2023

Flooding and strong winds are possible in the southwest corner of Oregon Sunday night through Monday. The flooding threat increases as heavy rain falls over recently burned areas west of Medford. Strong winds are also possible east of Medford Monday.

Flooding and strong winds expected Sunday to Monday for the southwestern sections of Oregon

Rain accumulation will continue to add up from Sunday to Wednesday. Rainfall totals could help Portland surpasses the average monthly rainfall totals for September by nearly a half-inch.

Heavy rain expected to fall over drought stricken region of the Pacific Northwest

That would help improve the extreme drought conditions that have worked their way back into Oregon and Washington’s mountainous areas.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cooler and wetter weather pattern for the final week of September

Cooler and wetter weather than normal will stay over Portland through the end of next week. Drier and eventually sunnier skies aren’t expected to return until next weekend.