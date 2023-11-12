PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Following a blustery start to our weekend, Sunday morning and early afternoon around the metro area is expected to be mainly dry and mild.

Portland’s peak wind gusts reached 35 mph on Saturday with the rain — tallying .19 inches of measurable rain in Portland. Salem saw .23 inches.

Winds are expected to be calm out of the south southeast on Sunday and daytime highs will hover around the mid to upper-50s.

A Wet Sunday Evening

Looking at the rain forecast for our Sunday, widespread rain is set to return to the Willamette Valley by 8pm with a few showers lingering throughout the rest of the evening. Scattered showers could start as early as 4pm in Portland with more consistent rain a few hours later.

The additional rain expected from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning in PDX is .30 inches of rain.

Drier Days Ahead

To start the new week, we’ll likely see a few light showers on Monday, but come Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Portland will look to stay mainly dry. By mid-week though, our morning lows are creeping into the upper 30s. So, get ready to bundle up as you head out the door!