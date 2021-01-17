Sunday morning showers but nothing to fret about by the afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Morning showers to wrap up the weekend, paired with some patchy fog. Most locations drying out through the morning, leaving some clouds behind. The lingering morning showers will be from a weak front that is going to pass through overnight. It’s likely that we keep a spotty shower through 8 a.m., with little going on by the afternoon. Rain totals probably topping off around .05 to .10 inches by mid-day.

Here is a wide view of the leftover moisture come morning. Showers are possible for the coast and areas of the western Gorge. A few showers for the higher elevations of the mountains to the east near Pendleton.

Your day planner is keeping clouds around, but I wouldn’t rule out a sun break by the late afternoon. Temperatures are probably going to hit the upper 40s to the lower 50s. That has been the trend most of the month. That is likely going to change late next week, but that is something to workout for the future and we don’t need to worry about that just yet. The wind is mostly running out of the south tomorrow, around 5 to 10 mph.

The temperature futurecast is actually bringing most communities to the lower 50s tomorrow. I think it is slightly warm, but it’s possible that we see some neighborhoods around 53 or 54. The average temperature in Portland is actually 47 degrees, so we are going to be above average again for the day.

There may be a few larger waves tomorrow, so be careful if you’re planning to spend an afternoon at the beach tomorrow. This time of the year it can get choppy and we may have a few sneaker waves. This won’t be like last week where the king tide was dominating the Oregon coast.

By late afternoon into the evening, you have some residual clouds around. I think it’s possible that we sneak out a nice sunset. There won’t be much moisture around at this time outside of those clouds. That dry weather carries over to Monday as high pressure moves in and allow for more sunshine.