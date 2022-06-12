PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will start with showers around Portland and most cities south. It will be more of a steady rain to start the morning than showers. The showers will show up late morning and into the afternoon.

Futurecast shows that slug of moisture moving through the Willamette Valley as early as 7 to 8 a.m. with the heaviest rain hugging the Cascades of Linn and Lane counties.

Flood Watches will be in effect for the Columbia River at two locations:

At Vancouver: June 12, 3 a.m through June 15, 11 a.m.

At Longview: June 13, 3 a.m. through June 14, 6 a.m.

Portland will be mostly cloudy through the afternoon with showers in and out. At one point of the afternoon, there may be some storms developing for eastern Oregon. Most of the action settles down for Vancouver and Beaverton and surrounding neighborhoods by evening. We may even have a few sunbreaks at the end of the day, just like Saturday.

I do want to note that it will be a bit breezy out there Sunday. There is potential for wind gusting to the 20 mph range in the valley, but stronger for the Gorge and the mountains.

There is a Flood Watch for the Pendleton area and the higher terrain until Monday morning. With all the rain and the river levels on the fringe, there could be some minor flooding.

Temperatures cool across the board on Sunday. No one really gets much warmer than the lower 60s for the valley. The warmest temperatures around here will be in the upper 60s for Pendleton.