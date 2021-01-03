Sunday starts dry but more rain and wind will hit by nightfall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a soaking Saturday, we should have some dry time today. We wake up to mostly cloudy conditions with the possibility for a sun break or two during the day. Any rain to start the day may be around the coast, but not much moisture around to work with. Temperatures around the lower 40s at 8 a.m. , back to 50 by the afternoon. Notice we may start to have some light rain by the time we get to the evening, with rain coming in more constant after dinner.

WHAT ABOUT THE WIND?

The wind settles down early Sunday, with a south wind around 5 to 15 mph. The wind is going to be more harnessed during the afternoon, but it picks up late at night Sunday. Weather models are pushing wind gusts to the 30 mph range by 10 to 11 pm Sunday night. It won’t be as aggressive as Saturday’s wind, but a second day of wind and rain may lead to some troubles. I don’t expect any wind alerts for this, but we will keep a watch through the day. Again, the wind should be the strongest for the Oregon coast and then areas of the Willamette Valley will be just under on the next tier of strength.





Futurecast has the clouds around in the morning, mostly sunny for central Oregon. Notice a few spotty showers up near Long Beach, Washington to start the day. Fast forward to 6 p.m. and the rain has moved in from the southwest. It will start earlier south of Portland and it will travel to the northeast through the evening. Heaviest totals likely around the central Oregon coast, with potentially a half inch or so. We will be closer to .25″ around Portland, potentially more. The clouds will thicken up by the evening for those of you that managed to find some sunshine in the morning and afternoon. There may be a few showers that find a way to central and northeast Oregon too. Temperatures in the lower 50s around Pendleton.





I want to quickly show the precipitable water for Sunday morning. The strip of moisture that we tapped into, will not be farther south. You can see a small hole west of Oregon, with little to the north in Washington. We have another wave Sunday night and multiple ribbons of moisture through the week. It’s a week where the rain jacket will be needed more than the winter jacket around the Willamette Valley.