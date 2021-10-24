Sunday weather: Active from Oregon coast to Cascades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday is going to be an active weather day from the coast to the Cascades as a powerful storm off the coast heads inland.

Wind will pick up Sunday morning along the coast where there is a high wind warning up for gusts to as high as 60 mph in exposed locations. There is also a high surf advisory up for seas as high as 25-30 feet later and into Sunday night along the coast.

If you are heading to the coast Sunday, please be careful as the waves will continue to build as the day moves along. There is even a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms Sunday along the coastline. Watch out for the potential for a few downed trees too.

In the valley, plenty of rain will greet you as you head out the door. Wind will also pick up in the valley by Sunday afternoon with gusts as high as 35-40 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the valley. This will be a good day to stay indoors and stay warm.

Rainfall will range from around an inch in the valley to as much as 2 inches along the coast by the time the storm passes through the area Monday.