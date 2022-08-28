PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A distinct chill is in the air early Sunday before we start to warm up this afternoon.

A departing trough will allow for temperatures to warm more on Sunday than our cool mid-70s from Saturday. Before that dip in the jet stream exits, we will still have a bit of an onshore flow and marine layer early. We can’t rule out some morning clouds for the first few hours of the day (fewer clouds late morning into mid-day). Expect temperatures to start in the upper-50s for Portland, with some in the lower- to mid-50s to the south. You may need a sweatshirt or even a jacket in the morning hours.

Temperatures will hit around 80 degrees on Sunday afternoon. It’s plausible that we just end up with temperatures in the upper 70s if the clouds hang around longer. If you have a park date or just an afternoon stroll down Hawthorne Street, you will get some blue sky. Another day to get outdoors and enjoy some of the wonderful parks around the region.

This isn’t going to be a day where it’s cooler here and scorching east of the mountains. Temperatures have cooled for central and eastern Oregon as well. Expect your high temperature to be in the lower to mid 80s. Warmest temperatures coming out of The Dalles area.