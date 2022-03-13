PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday morning is going to be wet and windy. This is going to be the most active part of our day as a frontal system moves across Portland and the Willamette Valley early in the day.

If you have any activities that will take you out in the morning, you will want to be ready for that double punch of wind and rain. As low pressure approaches the coast and pushes east, we have a brief lull in the activity by the afternoon. That should keep the end of our weekend on the quiet side until we have our second disturbance coming in Monday.

Temperatures Sunday expected to be in the lower to mid 50s. Wind gusting to the 30 mph range, anywhere from 6 a.m. to around 10 a.m. Wind will stay fairly strong throughout the day, however, lowering in intensity by 5 p.m.

Cycle through the graphics below to see what is going on visually Sunday.

The Futurecast has fewer showers by lunchtime, eventually turning to a more isolated setup by dinner. Plenty of snowfall coming for the Cascades, with a winter weather advisory for until 5 p.m. Sunday. Snow levels will drop to around the pass, but most of the heavy snow will happen around the base of the ski resorts or higher in elevation. Snow levels expected to drop to around 3,000 feet. Conditions will slow down after sunset until Monday. The Cascades are expected to pick up anywhere from 8 to 12 inches to potentially a foot and a half of snow.

Rain totals are going to be pushing a quarter to half an inch around the Willamette Valley. Rain will continue into the day for some of the southern counties, leading to higher rain totals.

Weather models are even projecting three-quarters of an inch from Marion County south. Moisture expected to make it to the other side of the mountains. Rain totals will not be very impressive. We can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm Sunday as conditions will be pretty active with this system moving through.