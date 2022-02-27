PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are closing in on the end of the month and showers are making an appearance as we finish the last weekend of February.

Expect temperatures to be warmer in the morning, especially compared to the last five. The day planner shows the 7 a.m. temperature at 46 degrees, by lunch time, it sure looks like it’s in the mid 50s. The southeast wind that is building up Sunday around Portland will be pushing around 10 mph. It will be a mixture of light rain (morning), showers (afternoon), and rain (evening). Expect moments of dry time, especially in the afternoon. We can’t rule out a sun break, and with the addition of some sunshine, we may have a few rainbows.

Swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of where and when the rain is moving across your neighborhood.

It should be noted that the morning hours around Parkdale, extending east to The Dalles, may deal with some wintry weather. A winter weather advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Temperatures will increase by afternoon, warming to the upper 40s. The Futurecast keeps the forecast wet after sunset, too.

Warmer air is going to take over on Monday, meaning Sunday night temperatures will not drop much. This is going to be an atmospheric river that brings in steady rain for the Pacific Northwest.

It’s possible that Sunday is one of our wettest days this month with rain totals expected to be closer to a quarter of an inch. Weather models project more rain north of Marion County, with the highest totals along the Oregon coast. Weather models are projecting more than a quarter of an inch for Portland, but it will depend on the passing showers.

Those haven’t been very useful this month, so we will lean on the lower end of the rain totals for the time being. Sunday night may be enough to bump the totals up a bit more. Don’t leave the house without a rain jacket.