PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is a friendly area of high pressure just off the coast that is going to keep the forecast sunny and dry for the rest of the weekend.

If you’re early to rise in Portland, you will want to grab a jacket for any outdoor time during the morning hours. It may be a morning where you can see your breath outside. If you’re starting your day outside of Salem or scattered in the hills of the Willamette Valley, you may experience some patchy frost, too. By afternoon, the sunshine should be enough to warm us back to the 50s. The average high for early March is 55 degrees.

The forecast will be nearing that temperature by the afternoon. If you have a nearby trail or park, Sunday would be the day to explore.

You can swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of the forecast in your community.

Because of the dry northerly flow coming in, there will not be much cloud coverage for any locations Sunday. The Oregon coast will be coming in with a mostly sunny sky, with temperatures warming to the lower 50s. It will be warmer a step in for those in Tillamook.

The Willamette Valley will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but still pleasant. The last few weeks of winter can bring in some cold days, but we usually stay away from snow. There will be some mountain snow on Tuesday, but Sunday the slopes will have blue sky. Government Camp should have a high temperature of 45 degrees for your post skiing lunch or dinner. Temperatures in the Gorge topping off in the 50s and may even hit the lower 60s out near The Dalles.