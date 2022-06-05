PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have a sample of June gloom as we take down the first weekend of the month. We are going to remain a bit cloudy with moments of heavy rain Sunday.

The forecast is going to feel different than Saturday, as the rain is going to be more hit-or-miss than widespread. The morning may actually have some areas of broken clouds, too. Throughout the day Portland will have a chance for a developing shower and even a stray thunderstorm. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s, warming to the upper 60s by afternoon.

You can swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of the forecast around the state and where the showers are expected to form.

The Oregon coast should top around 60 degrees Sunday. Showers will be in and out, with cloudy conditions. The threat for thunderstorms is mainly east of the coast, but we can’t rule out a moment of heavy rain and some wind.

It should be noted that central and eastern Oregon are also under the influence of convective energy (warm rising air) Sunday afternoon. This may lead to a thunderstorm, producing lightning and even small hail with temperatures warming to around 70.

Check out the thunderstorm potential graphic in the slideshow.

I want to discuss the timing of the rain, in more detail, around the northern Willamette Valley real quick. The morning before noon seems to be the slowest and likely quietest moment of the day. Expect areas to still be wet from all the rain that we had Saturday and overnight. Shower development is projected to happen closer to noon, continuing to pass through areas of the valley through the evening. Conditions start to slow late Sunday into Monday.