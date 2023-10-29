PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To start our Sunday here in Portland, we are expecting to see morning lows in the mid-30s, while the central and southern part of the Willamette Valley — including Salem, Corvallis, and Eugene — will be under a freeze warning until 9am with sub-freezing temperatures expected.

The morning low forecast here in Portland is 35 degrees after we saw 30 degrees Saturday morning.

A sunny + breezy Sunday

As our daytime highs are expected to get back into the mid-50s on Sunday, the metro area could see wind gusts up to 21 mph out of the east northeast during our afternoon hours.

Looking to stay dry through the rest of October

Sunny skies will be found all around our state on Sunday. We are expecting to stay dry through Halloween. Our afternoons will remain sunny and mild over the next two days.