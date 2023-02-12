PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning fog reduces visibility early Sunday morning. The fog will be slow to clear as sunshine fights to take over western Oregon and Washington’s skies.

Fog visibility forecast Sunday in Portland

Sunday morning’s fog adds to the number of days on average Portland see fog in February.

Morning fog will transition to a period of sunshine before the next round of clouds moves into the area. The short stint of sunshine will help Portland’s temperate climb into the low to mid 50s Sunday afternoon.

Average foggy days in Portland per month

Oregon’s next cold front moves through the Pacific Northwest late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Scattered showers will continue through the first day of the new workweek.

Colder air moves in behind the front, increasing the snow potential early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the middle of the week before the next round of rain returns Thursday. That’s when temperatures will near normal conditions by the afternoon hours.