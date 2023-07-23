PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you ready for a break in some summer weather? You’re in luck! Monday we will see a brief cool down around the Portland metro.

Along with the cool temperatures that will drop daytime highs in Portland to the mid-70s, we’ll also see plenty of clouds and some spotty showers in the northern part of the Willamette Valley late Monday morning into our afternoon and evening.

Light rain forecasted in PDX starting late Monday morning

Don’t expect much rain in Portland. But the forecast is still calling for scattered showers Monday and some morning drizzle on Tuesday. The northern part of our coast will see the most rain accumulation with the forecasted rain totaling nearly a half-inch.

But before we get to the big changes in our region, Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with daytime highs expected in the upper 80s in Portland and the surrounding area.

Sunday’s forecast also calls for plenty of sunshine from the morning hours to our early evening hours, but the clouds will start to make an appearance come late Sunday night.

The coast could even start seeing some drizzle in the late evening hours Sunday.