Sunny weather takes a turn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Say bye to sunny weather for part of the day. A little drizzle may accompany a marine layer this morning. As quickly as it arrives it will also disappear. Rain chances are not widespread, and where light rain does fall only a few hundredths of an inch are expected. Eastern Oregon also looking at the chance for light rain this morning.



Rain chance Wednesday

Watch as clouds fill in from the northwest overnight. Many in the valley will only experience overcast skies this morning. The coast and hilly terrain may pick up a few hundredths of an inch of rain. By the afternoon we should be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60’s later. Even the coast will clear nicely after 4pm today.

Eastern Oregon may get a few drops of rain this morning before 10am. Then the wind machine begins. Blowing dust is a real concern for eastern Washington and Oregon this afternoon as northerly winds increase to 20 to 30 mph later today.



Hold on to those cooler, damper thoughts because Thursday and Friday bring a warming and unfortunately drying trend, along with easterly winds. This offshore flow will be felt as far away as the coast which will bring beach temperatures up into the mid 60’s. Temperatures will easily hit 70 to 75 degrees in the Willamette Valley. While it may feel nice to have so many dry and sunny days, the fact is our drought categories are expanding. At PDX we’re more than an inch behind in rainfall totals month to date. Our rainy season so far is not looking so great. We are 8.54″ inches below normal as measured at PDX since October 1st.

Check with your county for possible burn bans during this time. It doesn’t have to be summertime hot for fire danger to exist.