Sunset conjunction: What is it?

The sunset conjuctions will be the second time Venus and Jupiter will cross paths in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Venus and Jupiter are about to have a close encounter — sort of.

In astronomy, a conjunction is when multiple celestial bodies meet or pass one another. With that, both Venus and Jupiter are soon gathering for a conjunction low above the western horizon at sunset, according to OMSI’s Jim Todd.

Venus and Jupiter happen to be two of the brightest celestial objects in the visible night sky other than the full moon.

If you watch the above video, you can gauge where to look and the size of both Jupiter and Venus in the night sky. Todd tells KOIN that this will be the second of two conjunctions between Venus and Jupiter in 2019.

When can we expect this to occur? The conjunction will happen at sunset at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 and also Sunday, Nov. 24. In addition to the conjunction, there will also be a waxing crescent moon on Nov. 27-28.