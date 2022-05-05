PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you already forgotten what it feels like to be in the 70s under a sunny sky? If not, you will have a quick reminder this morning after stepping out into a rainy environment.

Steady rain should be here by the morning commute. The rain will arrive for the Oregon coast overnight into Thursday morning. There may be some light showers over in central Oregon by the morning as well. The rain may even pick up in intensity as the morning unfolds.

Make sure you have that rain jacket with a hood and that the kiddos are ready too. There will be a window where conditions will slow down, which is likely going to be in the evening to nighttime hours. That means the first part of the day is going to be a little more active than the second stretch. This usually slows down the commute around the Portland metro area, which means you may want to give yourself some extra time in the morning.

The futurecast has the Thursday wave of rain out of here by at least 9 p.m. Clouds will still be hanging around then.

Swipe through the slideshow of graphics below to get an idea of what is going on visually. You will find the “weather pattern” graphic in the slideshow. What exactly is it showing? A strong westerly flow, which is going to help transport moisture across the Pacific into the Pacific Northwest (PNW).

Between the level of water and the transportation strength, we are looking at a weak atmospheric river today. These types of events are the days that bring in the rain for just about everybody in the state. I would count on rain for all in the viewing area and extending east.

What about temperatures? They will be cooler than our seasonal average. They will be much cooler than the temperatures that we had going on Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures may only hover around 50 degrees on the Oregon coast. Central Oregon hit the lower 80s on Wednesday. Today, only in the 50s. Talk about a dramatic shift in temperature. You can take out the warmer jacket and you can dress for a cooler afternoon.