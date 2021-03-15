Sunshine coming through early in the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Expect a split week of sunshine and rain — and maybe even some snowflakes for the higher elevations.

We will start with the dry and sunny weather and we will conclude the week with rain. There is a small chance for a few isolated showers passing by the valley Monday, but I expect it to be mainly dry with plenty of sun around Portland and the neighborhoods nearby.

There is also a very small threat for a few snowflakes to mix down to near the surface early in the morning before bouncing above 2,000 feet by the afternoon. Those of you around the West Hills may find some flakes if a shower moves through; however, there’s a better chance through the coast range (potentially extending to Astoria hills) and around the foothills of the Cascades.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be completely dry around the region and the rain doesn’t arrive until Thursday.

The passing cold front from Sunday is out of the picture by Monday morning, but the cold air behind it is not. We will start the morning off in the 30s with some near freezing. Weather models aren’t bringing in much moisture as the onshore flow picks up, which means most of the isolated showers are likely to be around areas of the mountains as they help provide some lift for rain.

It’s likely that we don’t have measurable rain on Monday but if you’re stepping out you may want to check out the radar on our KOIN 6 app! For the most part, it should be a mainly dry day and I think most will have sunshine during the day and late into the evening for a wonderful post-7 p.m. sunset.

For the most part, it will actually feel more like a February winter day (without snow). We will likely have below-average temperatures and if we’re lucky, we will hit 50. Expect a few more clouds in the afternoon than during the morning or near sunset. This is also the window where we may have a passing shower too.

Our graphics now keep a sun icon into the 7 p.m. slot, with our sunset time around 7:18 p.m. Monday. The wind won’t be too strong with that running around 5 to 10 mph out of the west-northwest tomorrow.

The extended forecast shows your St. Patrick’s Day forecast and the first day of spring. Monday will be the coolest day of the week and Wednesday the warmest. It does look like we keep some spring showers in the forecast for the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be fairly chilly to start the week as well, right around freezing.