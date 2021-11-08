Sunshine is hard to come by this week, but Monday will bring some

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s the time of the season where we start embracing the rain.

For Oregon, that may also mean a day full of clouds. A rainy day around here doesn’t mean a quick-moving shower with the rest of the day to sit in the sun.

We usually take on a full gloom with multiple waves of rain throughout the day. Monday is going to be an exception this week. We will have just enough dry time in the morning to allow for sunshine to come out. That sun will again be hidden behind the clouds by sunset, but not before we take advantage of the fall rays.

The morning may have some patchy fog. If we clear out quickly enough, we could end up with 8 hours of sunshine before the clouds thicken up. Those clouds start streaming in by the early afternoon, eventually turning cloudy by the time we near the evening.

Take in as much of the sunshine as you can today because we will probably go on another stretch of 70-100% cloud coverage each day for the remainder of the week.

Cycle through the graphics below and follow the futurecast as it shows the progression of clouds and rain through the day. Signs of rain for the Oregon coast as early as 8 p.m., before reaching the Portland region closer to midnight. This pool of moisture will bring in light rain and more mountain snow. Before we make it to the rain, we can expect daytime highs in the mid-50s.

The warmest part of the day will be between lunch and the 4 p.m. hours of the day. The zone planner is calling for sunshine for all until the evening. Sunset is now before 5 p.m., making for a dark and gloomy sky by dinner.

Temperatures are just about the same from the coast to the valley today. Central Oregon may start the week near freezing!

One last note for the east breeze that will pick up in the early afternoon and evening. The wind will run around 10 to 15 mph with gusts to the 20 mph range.