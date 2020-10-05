Sunshine to start the week, rain to finish

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – High pressure holds down the fort to start our first Monday of October and it will stick around to start the week.

There will be another round of fog or low clouds on Monday morning, but it should be out of here quickly. Temperatures start a bit cool in the 50s, but they should warm up to the lower to mid-70s by the afternoon. We won’t be dealing with any rain to start the week.

We will be dealing with some rain to wrap up the week and likely for the upcoming weekend. The Climate Prediction Center has a wetter than normal forecast coming up in the 6 to 10-day outlook. Weather models are painting something similar, with multiple systems coming in by Friday. That means we say goodbye to our wonderful dry and warm weather and bring back the cool and wet fall weather.

Right now, we have rain arriving during the day Friday. The futurecast has the heaviest of the rain late in the day, but the timing is likely to change. I would expect this system to start as showers and then transition to a steady rain late in the day. The dynamics are in favor for sustained rain and not just a short-lived event. When you factor that in with the potential for more rain on the weekend, we may gather some good moisture here.

Now this is all tentative, but it’s nice to start the week with the idea of rain and then we can mold the forecast as we go through the week. Below is a graphic for the forecast rain totals by the time we reach Saturday night. The higher totals for the Oregon coast and then likely areas of the Gorge and Cascades. however, take a look at the Willamette Valley. It’s possible we pull over an inch and a quarter of rain. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have totals that are higher than what is projected here. For now, be prepared for a pattern change by the end of the week.