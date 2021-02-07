‘Super slow Sunday’ comes with spotty showers, clouds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We will call it super slow Sunday for our weather today as we wrap up the weekend with a few spotty morning showers and some clouds. We aren’t looking at a lot of action to finish the weekend, but if you decide to do some light travel today, you’ll have to worry about some snow for the passes. A winter weather advisory is set to expire by the early morning hours. Leaving behind some light snow and icy conditions.

Travel around the valley may come with some light rain in the morning, but most of the day should be dry. The patchy showers will likely slow down as the day moves along with clouds around the region. I’m hoping for a sun break or two, but it’ll likely be more cloudy than not. Temperatures tomorrow in the mid to upper 40s. It may be the warmest day that we see in the next 7 days.

Although the day planner is calling for some rain from the coast to the Gorge, it’s not going to be a a full-day event as we mentioned above. A strict rain shadow, leaving more sunshine for folks east of the mountains. We will call it sunny for those around The Dalles or down south to Madras. Temperatures in the 40s for the most part, with lower high temps in the elevations. What is the reasoning for the clouds to the west and the drier conditions east? Well that is the northwest flow aloft that is ushering in some moisture, just not very much. It is all exhausted by the time it gets through the territory west of the mountains and then it is depleted after the Cascades.

With the big game on KOIN tomorrow, I’m not sure how many folks are going to worry about the weather. However, you can see that there is less rain and moisture by the afternoon. Most of the clouds hold. The hour by hour is doing a good job painting the snow for the mountains in the morning, with much less snow by afternoon. Clouds won’t break much, but if you’re east of the mountains, expect the sunshine. It may actually be a more exciting day for folks over in Tampa Bay, Florida, with the potential for some passing storms.