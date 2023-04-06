PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Soaking rain returns to the Portland metro area Thursday as temperatures fight to near normal conditions. Despite gray skies, afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-50s Thursday. Few dry moments will be found across western Oregon and Washington Thursday as a cold front swings through the area.

Rain accumulation will near 1.10 inches in Portland by Friday night. Some coastal communities could see nearly 1.5 inches as the Pacific Northwest prepares for more wet weather over the weekend. Friday’s rain showers could bring the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. A few sun breaks will help cook the atmosphere around noon Friday, helping in storm development by Friday evening.

Rain and wind continues in Portland as the weekend approaches

Rain and wind will return to the metro area for Easter Sunday. Soggy conditions are expected to last through the holiday weekend. Despite rainy skies, temperatures will warm closer to normal Saturday and Sunday. The average daytime high temperatures in Portland this time of year should be close to 60 degrees.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s Easter weekend forecast

Portland has seen a very slow warming trend to the start of the spring season. That will continue to be the case over the next six to 10 days.

Cooler than normal temperatures go hand in hand with the above normal precipitation that remains in the forecast. This increased chance in wet weather comes as rain stays in the forecast for the valleys and coastal locations as snow elevations retreat to nearly 5,000 ft. through the weekend.