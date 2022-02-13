Super Sunday: Possible record heat in Oregon 3rd day in row

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have one more nice day coming on Sunday. After two warm days, we are about to record our third.

Sunday will begin with a blue sky and temperatures in the upper 30s. Even with the offshore flow starting to ease up, daytime highs will be above average. They will be running about 10 degrees above average Sunday afternoon. That will be just about good enough for many to be close to a record high. The current record for Portland is 60 degrees, which should be in contention this afternoon.

The Oregon coast will start with sunshine and a few high clouds. The clouds start to increase as the day moves along. Temperatures slightly cooler Sunday than what was going on Saturday. Highs pushing 60 with a mostly cloudy evening. Showers starting to develop by night. The wind will be running out of the south today from 10 to 20 mph.

The Willamette Valley has a mostly sunny day in the forecast. Highs topping off in the lower to mid 60s. The wind moving mostly out of the south. Temperatures flourishing in central Oregon, with highs pushing the upper 60s today. It will be another February winter day that feels much more like a spring afternoon. Baker City should work through some of the cold valley air, but it will still be chilly at times.

High pressure continues to shift east and that will leave us vulnerable to an incoming system for Valentine’s Day. Expect the northwest flow to start picking up by night. Showers to hold off for Portland, arriving by Monday morning.