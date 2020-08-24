Superb summer weather in Portland while hurricanes may impact Gulf

We will call it at about 81 degrees for your Monday in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As we draw closer and closer to September, the weather seems to be just about right in the Pacific Northwest (PNW).

Temperatures aren’t going to be too hot or too cool this week. In fact, the afternoon should be right around average for Portland in the lower 80s with overnight temperatures hovering in the mid-50s.

If you have plans to be out and about on Monday, you just will need to worry about finding some shade throughout the day. There won’t be much cloud coverage to start the day, but a thin veil may take over the sky in the afternoon. This likely won’t be much to block out the sun, so you will definitely feel the sun beaming down.

Now there may be a few thunderstorms that fire up for central and eastern Oregon tomorrow. There is still some instability for counties of Lake, Harney, and Malheur on Monday afternoon and evening. These storms will start to the southwest and move northeast if they happen to develop. This may lead to another round of lightning for some of those counties to the south. Now it is possible that these storms travel north as far as Baker county and even as far west as Deschutes. Right now, I believe it is the southern three counties that will have the highest threat for those storms.

In the meantime, if you haven’t heard, there is the possibility for two hurricanes to impact the Gulf region for the next two to three days.

The first is Tropical Storm Marco, which was briefly a category 1 hurricane Sunday night. This is likely to make landfall on Monday around Louisiana, bringing heavy rain and dangerous storm surge. That system will then tail off to the west towards areas of Texas.

The second is Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to reach hurricane strength as it enters the Gulf on Monday night. The potential path of Tropical Storm Laura may end up making landfall in a very similar location of Tropical Storm Marco. That means there will be a very small window of time between the two potential hurricanes.