Supermoons, micro moons, a “spooky” moon: Here’s what’s coming for 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Who is ready for a jammed packed year of celestial fun? We have a few special events to look forward to with our moon phases.

The new year will bring in two supermoons and one real special blue moon. Why is it special? It falls on Halloween! That also means the month of October will have two full moons, one to kick off the month and one to wrap up the month.

Here is the schedule if you want to start making some plans to get your camera ready to snap some beautiful photos.

In fact, we are already due for a full moon in just three days! The first full moon of the year is Jan. 10, which is also known as the wolf moon. As an extra tidbit, according to NASA, the moon takes 29.5 days to complete one cycle of phases. If you keep that in mind, the schedule for a full moon makes sense!

So what are some exciting moments this year? I would say that the Full Blue Moon on Halloween will be the eerie and intriguing event this year. In fact, according to NASA, the next blue moon to fall on Halloween is 2039, making the event fun for kids and rare.

However, we have a lot of fun events going on, including a full moon on the Fourth of July! I know we will have some spectacular photos of fireworks and a full moon in the background this year. We’ll also have back-to-back months with a supermoon with the supermoons on March 9 and April 7.