PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day.

Multiple lows help keep the rain potential high in the west through Sunday night

The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of Saturday night, rainfall accumulation in Portland hit 2.50 inches for the month of January. That now puts the monthly normal rainfall at +0.12 inches higher than what’s normally seen by January 14.

Forecast rain totals through Monday evening

Drier skies are expected by Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday. A stray raindrop or two is possible for the start of the day. Clouds will slowly start to break during the afternoon hours as sunshine is possible before sunset Monday.

Monday, January 16 weather forecast for Portland

Afternoon highs will also sit near normal for all of western Oregon and Washington not only Monday, but through the end of the week.

Monday isn’t the only dry day in the extended forecast.

NOAA Climate Prediction Center precipitation outlook for the next 8-14 days

Drier skies are expected to become more frequent in the next two weeks. This will help improve the flooding conditions seen in parts of California as of late.