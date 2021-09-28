Sweater weather and rain jackets for now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Testy and turbulent weather into Tuesday afternoon, as cool unsettled weather lingers into Wednesday.

Temperatures are going to be hovering around 60 degrees, with light rain in the forecast. This is the type of weather that is great for trying out a new sweater or rain jacket for the thick of fall.

We don’t have much of a range in temperatures today across the board. The wind isn’t going to be too strong outside of a blustery thunderstorm that forms this afternoon.

It will be even cooler for the Oregon coast this afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s. Just about the same for you folks out in Baker City this evening. We are in the depths of the trough that brought in the cool air, and it will take a few days before we find a warmer ridge. A westerly flow holds for central Oregon until tonight, where it will clear out and calm down. That will lead to a crisp morning for folks in Madras and Redmond.

If you cycle over to the second graphic in the slideshow, you can see how we’ve been bouncing around over the last 10 days. We’ve nearly hit 90 degrees, and we had multiple days in the mid-70s. Right now, we should have temperatures in the lower 70s. We are 8 to 12 degrees below average the last few days. Just note that we have enough power with the sun angle to push our temperatures to the 70s and even 80s. This is why it is just a moment to test out that cool fall weather outfit for the future.

Here are the rain totals so far this Tuesday. We’ve had some hefty totals down in Marion county near Salem today. Not much moisture has made it over to the other side of the state today. Rain totals are going to be hit or miss for the rest of the day. You can see the difference from Eugene, Corvallis, and Salem today. Just note, that most locations have had enough rain for wet conditions out there in the Willamette Valley.

It does look like the rain starts to transition more to the foothills of the Cascades by the evening. Sun breaks will help start the drying process, but it won’t be long before the next rain moves in. Don’t get used to the sunshine because we have at least two more days of crummy weather. What we do know, is that crummy weather is bringing us glorious rain. Thank you.

The Portland rain chance for the coming days is ranging from isolated to scattered. The threat for showers on Wednesday doesn’t appear to be as dramatic as the rain we had picked up Monday or Tuesday. This is going to be a day that is more cloudy than wet. Rain chances will be greatest out near the northwest Oregon coast. But if you feast your eyes on the end of the week, you can see that we have a lovely finish to the week with sun in the sky.