PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are now moving on to the second half of our late July heat wave.

Temperatures will be mild in the morning and sweltering by the afternoon. This will be the fifth day in a row of 90-degree temperatures. Daytime highs around Portland should top off around the upper 90s and potentially some locations hitting the triple-digits. The record high temperature in Portland is 106 degrees, which was established in 2009 during an equally impressive heat wave. We should not reach those temperatures this time around.

There will be some in central and eastern Oregon that can hit that type of heat. The Dalles will likely see highs back around 110 degrees.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of the forecast in your areas.

You will have to jump out to the Oregon coast if you want to stay cool. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s today. Do expect a sea coat of clouds and mist in the morning and at times during the day. A dense marine fog advisory is in place until 11 a.m. There will be limited visibility out there on the water. A northwest breeze will be running around 10 to 15 mph. Enjoy the cool breeze out there!