PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Slightly drier skies return to the Portland metro area Friday. A few breaks in the clouds Friday morning and afternoon will help warm the atmosphere. That will send temperatures into the upper 50s, but will also increase the thunderstorm potential.

Friday, April 7, 2023 weather forecast with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm

Small hail, lightning and a rumble of thunder are possible late Friday afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms will be isolated in nature. Locations east of I-5 have the greatest chance to see some of these storms.

Slightly drier conditions continue Saturday. That will send afternoon highs close to 60 degrees for the Willamette Valley, including the Portland metro area. Spotty showers are likely later in the day Saturday.

Portland’s wet Easter weekend forecast

A developing cold front over the Pacific Ocean takes aim at western Oregon and Washington just in time for Easter Sunday. That will bring heavy rain and breezy conditions back to the region Sunday. Despite wet conditions, Sunday will be the warmest day of the week. Afternoon highs will sit in the low 60s in Portland.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast

Temperatures will start to cool from there. The first half of the new week will be wet and cooler than normal by nearly 10 degrees.