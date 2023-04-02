PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A KOIN 6 Weather Alert remains in place as another round of scattered thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon. A clap of lightning and a rumble of thunder is the biggest threats to those enjoying the outdoors Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service reminds those spending time outside this weekend that ‘when thunder roars, go indoors‘.

Western Oregon and Washington’s thunderstorm outlook Sunday afternoon

A mix of sun, clouds, and thunderstorms will keep temperatures in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. That’s 10 degrees cooler than what’s average for the month of April in Portland.

April brings warmer and slightly drier conditions back to Portland

Rain and snow chances still remain elevated for the start of the new month. April typically brings slightly drier and warm conditions to the Pacific Northwest

Portland’s ‘normal’ weather conditions in the month of April

That won’t be the case Sunday and Monday. Snow elevations will start to drop close to the valley floor early Monday morning. Any snow that may fall Monday below 1,500 feet will not stick. However, temperatures will continue to be winter-like for most of the day.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm by the end of the week. That comes with a chance for some of the warmest temperatures Portland has seen in 2023. Drier skies will also return to the region by the week’s end after rain showers remain through the first half.