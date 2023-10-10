PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stronger storms and gusty winds take aim at western Oregon and Washington as the second fall storm of the week approaches.

Portland’s thunderstorm potential grows Tuesday as lightning and thunder remains the biggest threats. No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds could cause some damage in localized areas.

Oregon and Washington’s second storm of the week will keep temperatures below normal. Highs will climb into the low 60s Tuesday as rain becomes heavy at times.

Thunderstorms and gusty conditions are expected for Portland Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Rain accumulation will near a quarter-inch as the rain gauges fill throughout the day.

Forecast rain totals for western Oregon and Washington Tuesday, October 10, 2023

This cool and wet weather trend will take Portland and the surrounding areas into the middle of the week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cooler and wetter week forecast

Highs will remain below normal until the rain subsides Thursday. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the low 70s by Friday when sunnier skies return. Another round of light rain and cooler conditions are possible by the weekend.