PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Soaking rains and a higher fire weather potential aren’t typically seen at the same time in the Pacific Northwest.

Heavy rain is typically a good way to end the month of August in the state of Oregon. However, the winds associated with what’s expected to be left of Hurricane Hilary will pose a greater fire threat to the western half of the state.

Hilary’s impacts on western Oregon

A few more clouds looking east from Portland is all that will be seen next week. What’s left of Hurricane Hilary will remain east of the Cascades, except for a strong northwesterly wind. Winds will slowly start to increase throughout the day Monday and temperatures will remain near normal. Wind gusts will likely near 15 mph later in the day. Even stronger northwesterly winds are expected late Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. Gusts during Monday night could near 20-25 mph. Locations along the Columbia River Gorge could see winds as strong as 30 mph.

Oregon’s greatest winds gusts are expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning

These stronger northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the low 80s along the Willamette Valley Tuesday.

With only wind expected with Hilary’s arrival, the fire threat will start to grow. Multiple fires continue to burning in Lane and Linn County and strong northwesterly winds could push fire lines in new and unpredictable directions.

Stronger Portland area winds expected Monday evening as relative humidity values are slow to rise

Relative humidity valleys will rise as cooler overnight lows return Monday night. That will help decrease the wildfire threat during the late evening hours, but winds will likely increase before humidity valleys rise.

Hilary’s impacts on eastern Oregon

Rain is a welcome sight to the eastern half of the Beaver State next week. Rain showers will start to fall Sunday and continue through Tuesday. The heaviest of the rain will fall Monday afternoon on the border of Oregon and Idaho. This is near where the center of circulation may still exist.

These rain chances just so happen to fall in an area where drought is limited. This will only prolong the stability of a drought-free region and keep the wildfire threat low in this area.

Rain is expected to fall over parts of a drought stricken Oregon this week thanks to Hurricane Hilary

Rain accumulation is expected to near 1.5″ in parts of eastern Oregon and southeast Washington. Winds will remain relatively mild in this region with some gusts nearing 30 mph during the brunt of the rain Monday afternoon and evening.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as Hurricane Hilary continues to develop over the Pacific Ocean.