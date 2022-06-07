PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s going to be a day that changes scenes from the morning to the evening. Expect sunshine in the morning with temperatures in the 50s, a sunny start to the day for Portland and the Willamette Valley.

Clouds will continue to drape across the area through the day. Expect more of a filtered sunshine as the early afternoon comes in. It seems to be mainly cloudy by the time we get to the evening commute. That will be the big difference from the morning to the second part of the day. The wind is expected to shift around Portland from the northeast to the southwest. This is when temperatures warm, but we also bring in more clouds.

Cycle through the graphics below to get an idea of the temperatures and clouds on Tuesday.

It should be noted that coming in with the clouds may be a few showers, too. We have light rain picking up on the Futurecast Tuesday night. There may be a shower for the Washington and Oregon coast by night. We can’t rule out a drop or two for the Willamette Valley, too, although it’s most likely going to just be cloudy.

Will we actually get to the 80-degree tier Tuesday? Due to the cloud deck moving in, it will likely be pretty tough. Weather data is suggesting the upper 70s for most locations. We hit 81 last week, so we are no longer on 80-degree watch.

Temperatures will be warmest through the lower Columbia basin Tuesday. Temperatures should hit 80 for Hermiston and surrounding communities. The Oregon coast will be in the mid 60s by mid afternoon. Unfortunately, the warmest part of the day is not going to be during the sunniest portion of the day.

If you’re hoping to spend some time in the sun, you will have to take advantage of those early morning hours. It will be fantastic weather to be outdoors.