Temperatures cranking through the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We may start our stretch of 90-degree days today. If not, it’ll be pretty close, finishing the day in the upper 80s. Regardless, the heat is officially here to stay through the week. If you were wondering, we are going to be a solid 10 degrees above our average high for the start of September. This is the month that we typically start cooling down from the Summer heat, not start it all back up. Last year, we had one 80-degree day after September 7. You can hear us chatting about that in our recent weather podcast that you can listen to here.

Don’t look now, but the average high and low temperatures really take a hit during the next three months. From September 1 to November 30, the average high goes from 79 to 48. With the summer sizzle this week, you’ll forget about that quickly. You may even be rooting for the cooler weather by the time we get to the weekend. The low temperatures do not see as drastic of a drop, but the month of October sure does take a pretty big hit to the average high in 31 days. Do you have a favorite month? I would say that September is pretty great as far as the temperatures go. We will likely see everything from 70 to 90 this year. Hard to beat that.

For those of you up early, you may still be able to catch the full moon before it sets at 6:48 AM. If you decide to snap a photo of the moon, go ahead and send it in here. It should be a mostly clear morning for your viewing.