Temperatures hitting the 80-degree threshold this afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is more sunshine to come Wednesday with quite possibly another 80-degree day in the Willamette Valley.

Temperatures will begin in the 50s Wednesday morning, with some passing clouds. The sky really opens up by the afternoon as the temperatures continue to climb. It would be a great day to get out to a food cart to grab a bite to eat. Temperatures will nearly be at 70 degrees by the lunch hours and then soaring to 80 by the late afternoon.

Notice that the wind is mainly coming from the northwest today. Usually, the temperatures start pushing to around 80 and above when we have the east wind coming in. There may be a few gusty moments in the afternoon, especially east of the Cascades.

The weather model below is underplaying the temperatures a bit, but you can see that the wind is stronger for Central Oregon and extending up into Washington. Likely picking up some gusts in the mid-20s range for you folks. This is going to be a pleasant spring afternoon for your outdoor leisure.

I do want to point out the temperatures for the Oregon Coast by the afternoon hours: you should have highs in the lower to mid-60s today with some wind, too.

If you check out the extended forecast in the graphic below, it is likely that we keep temperatures in the mid-70s until Monday. The dry and warm weather is extended to around May 18 with a chance for some cooler and showery weather by next week. That hasn’t come to fruition much this spring, we will have to see if the weather pattern holds this far out.

Right now that weather pattern is keeping a ridge in the region, but it is relatively flat. A few disturbances may try to work in from the north, but it won’t be able to alter our course for the remainder of the week. This means there are no soakings in the forecast either. We need to see the weather pattern change to more of that green and blue color for some more unsettled weather.

This is going to be wonderful hiking and biking weather. Keep in mind that the pollen may increase towards the end of the week. You can see where it is sitting yesterday and where it is going to be going.

It’s not as bad as where we had it earlier in the spring, with many weeks sitting in the high category. If you’re getting itchy eyes or congestion, it could be the increase in pollen this week.