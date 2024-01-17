PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Ice Storm Warning ends Wednesday morning for the Willamette Valley and Portland metro area but Temperatures will remain below freezing through Wednesday morning.

Things will slowly warm up on Wednesday midday. We need to shut off the east wind through the Gorge and invite that south wind to warm us up. Both will happen gradually.

Ice accumulation totals could be near .025″-.50″ for portions of the Willamette Valley by Wednesday morning.

PDX and the Columbia River Gorge will be the last stand for freezing temps. Portland may not see temps rise above freezing until 10 a.m. Wednesday! By the afternoon temps move to the low 40s for PDX and mid-40s everywhere else with normal rain. The roads could be messy during this transition.

As of this moment, I-84 is still closed between Troutdale and Hood River.​ Expect icy conditions in the Columbia River Gorge for most of Wednesday. Be aware power outages can still happen, we may encounter more downed trees, and pipes can burst during the thawing process. None of it is fast or pretty.

Expected road conditions for Portland Wednesday

Ice Storm Warning ends Wed 4am

Portland thaws out last. Likely by late Wednesday morning.

Weather photos from Tuesday’s Ice Storm

The rest of the week looks fairly normal with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40’s and rain.