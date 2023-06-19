PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a recent round of cold, rainy, and, in some places, icy weather, the Portland area looks to be on track for a warm, sunny start to summer.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart says temperatures will jump 25 to 30 degrees between Monday and Thursday. The first day of summer, the summer solstice, falls on Wednesday, June 21.

“A ridge of high pressure will start to build over the Great Plains just in time for the summer solstice,” Cozart said. “This ridge isn’t directly going to impact western Oregon and Washington, but will help to warm temperatures above average.”

Rainy weather and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 60s will persist through Tuesday. On Wednesday, temperatures will shoot into the mid-70s. Temperatures will continue to rise into the low 80s Thursday before leveling off in the upper 70s heading into the weekend.